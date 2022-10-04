Cops to probe UAPA charges against PFI

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has registered an FIR against the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) at Shaheen Bagh police station under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), an official said. The Ministry of Home Affairs on September 28 declared the PFI and its eight affiliates “unlawful association” for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. This ban came shortly after the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and various state police forces carried out a coordinated nationwide crackdown on the PFI.

The FIR initially mentions a Gazette notification issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora in which he declared and notified three places in southeast Delhi’s Jamianagar and Shaheen Bagh as being used for the purposes of carrying out unlawful activities of PFI and its associates or affiliates.

“Even after the said proscription and notification, reliable information has been received that certain leaders and members of the referred unlawful associations, in continuation of their unlawful activities, are secretly conspiring to disrupt public order with the ultimate objective of targeting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India,’’ the FIR read.

It added that the leaders and members of the unlawful association/s are, in continuation of their unlawful activities, conspiring further “to cause massive disruption of public order” by promoting communal enmity and for the purposes, are mobilising supporters for spreading incitement at various places of worship.

Accordingly, after receiving the information, the police registered an FIR under sections 120 B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) and 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the IPC with Section 10 of the UA(P) act.

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has registered an FIR against the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) at Shaheen Bagh police station under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), an official said. The Ministry of Home Affairs on September 28 declared the PFI and its eight affiliates “unlawful association” for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. This ban came shortly after the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and various state police forces carried out a coordinated nationwide crackdown on the PFI. The FIR initially mentions a Gazette notification issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora in which he declared and notified three places in southeast Delhi’s Jamianagar and Shaheen Bagh as being used for the purposes of carrying out unlawful activities of PFI and its associates or affiliates. “Even after the said proscription and notification, reliable information has been received that certain leaders and members of the referred unlawful associations, in continuation of their unlawful activities, are secretly conspiring to disrupt public order with the ultimate objective of targeting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India,’’ the FIR read. It added that the leaders and members of the unlawful association/s are, in continuation of their unlawful activities, conspiring further “to cause massive disruption of public order” by promoting communal enmity and for the purposes, are mobilising supporters for spreading incitement at various places of worship. Accordingly, after receiving the information, the police registered an FIR under sections 120 B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) and 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the IPC with Section 10 of the UA(P) act.