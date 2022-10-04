Home Cities Delhi

‘Moosewala killer stayed at cop’s house’

The gangster was brought on a production warrant from Goindwal Sahib jail of Tarn Taran in another case by police and was not in the police lock-up.

Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala

Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala with his mother. (File Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

C'GARH: Startling facts have started emerging hours after Deepak Tinu, a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi and a key accused in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, escaped from Punjab Police custody. 
Following the arrest and dismissal of Pritpal Singh, the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) in charge, sources said it now appeared that Tinu was allegedly kept with his girlfriend at the official residence of the police officer in Mansa. 

The gangster was brought on a production warrant from Goindwal Sahib jail of Tarn Taran in another case by police and was not in the police lock-up. Police sources said the dismissed officer had allowed Tinu to stay at his Civil Lines residence along with his girlfriend on Saturday-Sunday night. It was then Tinu along with his girlfriend fled. 

Sources said Pritpal had also provided a mobile phone to the gangster during his custody at Mansa CIA office through which he was in touch with his girlfriend. Meanwhile, Pritpal who was arrested and dismissed from service, was on Monday presented before a court, which sent him to police remand till October 7. Singh is now being interrogated by senior police officers, including IGP Bathinda Range MS Chinna and Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora. 

