NDMC charts out plan to execute GRAP

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The civic body has chalked out a host of measures to comply with the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) which came into effect on October 1 to prevent the capital city from descending into a veritable gas chamber, which has been a perennial problem and intensifies as the winter sets in.

The New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has constituted a team to monitor the air pollution and the control measures in its jurisdiction, while a plan to procure anti-smog guns has also been made, officials said.

The civic agency will procure seven anti-smog guns, which will be installed on the roofs of NDMC high-rise buildings, according to officials. Besides, seven Mechanical Road Sweepers (MRS) in two shifts with GPS tracking and wet sweeping have been deployed in the area, they said.

The route and kilometre length covered by MRS will also be monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to the officials. “We have also deployed 18 water trolleys with a capacity of 5,000 litres to 10,000 litres to make around two to three trips for water sprinkling on trees and shrubs along the main roads using STP water,” an official said.

Meanwhile, officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said that efforts are being made to ensure all properties of over 500 sqm mandatorily register themselves on the Delhi Pollution Control Committee’s construction and demolition debris portal.

Officials said that the civic body has given approval to 809 plans for plots sized 500 sqm and above till date since the process started back in 2016. “We will also issue a public notice informing everyone about the GRAP norms and how construction sites will have to register on the portal till October 15,” said an MCD official. An online portal for self-assessment by the builders was launched last year in October last year.

“The project proponents were compulsorily asked to register on the web portal and upload the self-declaration,” the minister said. Officials said the constructors will have to carry out a self-audit and give details about measures adopted to minimise air pollution.

NEW DELHI: The civic body has chalked out a host of measures to comply with the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) which came into effect on October 1 to prevent the capital city from descending into a veritable gas chamber, which has been a perennial problem and intensifies as the winter sets in. The New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has constituted a team to monitor the air pollution and the control measures in its jurisdiction, while a plan to procure anti-smog guns has also been made, officials said. The civic agency will procure seven anti-smog guns, which will be installed on the roofs of NDMC high-rise buildings, according to officials. Besides, seven Mechanical Road Sweepers (MRS) in two shifts with GPS tracking and wet sweeping have been deployed in the area, they said. The route and kilometre length covered by MRS will also be monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to the officials. “We have also deployed 18 water trolleys with a capacity of 5,000 litres to 10,000 litres to make around two to three trips for water sprinkling on trees and shrubs along the main roads using STP water,” an official said. Meanwhile, officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said that efforts are being made to ensure all properties of over 500 sqm mandatorily register themselves on the Delhi Pollution Control Committee’s construction and demolition debris portal. Officials said that the civic body has given approval to 809 plans for plots sized 500 sqm and above till date since the process started back in 2016. “We will also issue a public notice informing everyone about the GRAP norms and how construction sites will have to register on the portal till October 15,” said an MCD official. An online portal for self-assessment by the builders was launched last year in October last year. “The project proponents were compulsorily asked to register on the web portal and upload the self-declaration,” the minister said. Officials said the constructors will have to carry out a self-audit and give details about measures adopted to minimise air pollution.