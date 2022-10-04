Six new courses at DU’s open learning dept

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Six new job oriented courses were added to the curriculum of Delhi University’s School of Open Learning on Monday, informed Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh. The new 2022-23 session of DU School of Open Learning got under way on the day.

After 28 years, six new courses have been added in the SOL curriculum, said the V-C. The six new courses added in the open learning curriculum are, Bachelor of Business Administration: Financial Investment Analysis (FIA), Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Arts Economics (Hons.), Master of Business Administration (MBA), Bachelor of Library and Information Science (BLISc) and Master of Library and Information Science (MLISc).

Payal Mago, Director, School of Open Learning said, “Twenty thousand seats have been approved in MBA, for which admission will be on the basis of merit. The number of seats for other courses is unlimited.” The director also expressed hoped that the number of students taking admission in SOL will increase further with the new additions. According to her, about five and a half lakh students take admission in SOL every year.

The registration and admission process will be completely online at https://sol.du.ac.in, said Payal Mago. All the new courses being introduced from this session are duly approved by the Bureau of Distance Education and AICTE (MBA).

She informed that the details of registration process, schedule for admission and subsequent process will be available in the online Bulletin of Information (BOI) on the same link. “It is a matter of pleasure that in the diamond jubilee year of the School of Open Learning (SOL) and the centenary year of the university, six new courses are also being started under the Department of Distance and Continuing Education (DDCE),” said Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, while inaugurating the new session. The Vice-Chancellor also expressed gratitude to the School of Open Learning Director and faculty for introducing new the SOL courses in the centenary year of the university.

Admission process to go fully online

