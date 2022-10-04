Home Cities Delhi

Six new courses at DU’s open learning dept

Move comes after 28 years; new 2022-23 academic session of the School of Open Learning gets under way

Published: 04th October 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

(Representational image.) University of Delhi.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Six new job oriented courses were added to the curriculum of Delhi University’s School of Open Learning on Monday, informed Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh. The new 2022-23 session of DU School of Open Learning got under way on the day.

After 28 years, six new courses have been added in the SOL curriculum, said the V-C. The six new courses added in the open learning curriculum are, Bachelor of Business Administration: Financial Investment Analysis (FIA), Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Arts Economics (Hons.), Master of Business Administration (MBA), Bachelor of Library and Information Science (BLISc) and Master of Library and Information Science (MLISc). 

Payal Mago, Director, School of Open Learning said, “Twenty thousand seats have been approved in MBA, for which admission will be on the basis of merit. The number of seats for other courses is unlimited.” The director also expressed hoped that the number of students taking admission in SOL will increase further with the new additions. According to her, about five and a half lakh students take admission in SOL  every year.

The registration and admission process will be completely online at https://sol.du.ac.in, said Payal Mago. All the new courses being introduced from this session are duly approved by the Bureau of Distance Education and AICTE (MBA). 

She informed that the details of registration process, schedule for admission and subsequent process will be available in the online Bulletin of Information (BOI) on the same link.  “It is a matter of pleasure that in the diamond jubilee year of the School of Open Learning (SOL) and the centenary year of the university, six new courses are also being started under the Department of Distance and Continuing Education (DDCE),” said Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, while inaugurating the new session. The Vice-Chancellor also expressed gratitude to the School of Open Learning Director and faculty for introducing new the SOL courses in the centenary year of the university.

Admission process to go fully online
The registration and admission process will be completely online at https://sol.du.ac.in, said Payal Mago. All the new courses being introduced from this session are duly approved by the Bureau of Distance Education and AICTE (MBA). Payal Mago of School of Open Learning said the details of the registration process, schedule for admission and subsequent process will be available in the online bulletin of Information 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University’s School of Open Learning
India Matters
Police personnel shift body of Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K. Lohia to a hospital, in Jammu district. (Photo |PTI)
Domestic help arrested for murder of J&K DG Prisons Hemant Lohia
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with Mallikarjun Kharge pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary on October 2, 2022.. (Photo | PTI)
Kharge for debate on jobs, inflation; wants team work 
Students appearing for JEE examination. (Photo|Express)
Delhi court sends Russian national to CBI custody in JEE-Mains exam manipulation case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
CBI searches 105 locations under operation targeting cyber criminals in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp