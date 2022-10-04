Home Cities Delhi

Stop illegal construction at Chandni Chowk, HC tells MCD

The court commissioner informed the high court about the presence of large amounts of construction material including cement bags at the property during an inspection.

Published: 04th October 2022

Delhi High Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to ensure no construction takes place at a property in Chandni Chowk following allegation of unauthorised and illegal commercial construction on the premises in a residential zone.

The court commissioner informed the high court about the presence of large amounts of construction material including cement bags at the property during an inspection. “It is made clear that no construction of any kind shall take place, and the MCD shall ensure strict compliance of the order passed by this court,” a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said.

The court was hearing a petition by S Jaitley, a resident of Katra Neel in Chandni Chowk, against alleged unauthorised and illegal commercial construction in Baag Deewar, a residential zone. The court commissioner told the bench about large-scale fresh construction. 

The structure of the property was sought to be altered to convert it into a commercial complex and, under no circumstances, the construction could be termed “minor repairs”, the commissioner said in a report to the court.

The owners of the property undertook before the court they will not carry out any construction or repair work and comply with the order. The court listed the matter for further hearing on December 19.

