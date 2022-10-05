One more arrested for murder of youth in Sunder Nagri, police continue probe

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The police have arrested one more person for the murder of a 21-year-old man in northeast Delhi’s Sunder Nagri, an official said on Tuesday. “Yes we have apprehended one person,” the official said, maintaining that an investigation into the incident is currently underway.

The incident took place on October 1 when three men allegedly stabbed to death a man, identified as Manish, in Sunder Nagri over an old rivalry that arose out of a past criminal case. The incident grabbed headlines after a CCTV footage, showing three men, stabbing the victim at least 20 times in full public view, went viral on social media.

A day after the incident, the police arrested three accused persons, identified as Aalam, Bilal, and Faizan. As the victim and the perpetrator belonged to different communities, an uneasy calm prevailed in the area, which had witnessed severe communal clashes in the past. However, the police denied any communal angle in the incident.

“There is no communal angle to it and the motive behind the murder was personal enmity,” a senior police officer said. According to the official, the deceased Manish was also a tacked last year by two men and the three accused, who killed Manish, were their associates. “They were pressuring Manish to take back the police case, but he had refused to do so,” the official said.

On October 2, the relatives of Manish protested against police’s alleged laxity in tightening the noose around such criminals. A local woman, who was protesting said that these accused used to carry arms which created fear among the locals.

