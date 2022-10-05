AAP burns garbage-filled effigies in Delhi

Home Cities Delhi

NEW DELHI: In defiance of its own government’s anti-pollution measures in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) burned garbage-filled effigies in 3,500 locations across the city on Tuesday. The party said the effigies were burnt as a symbolic protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s debacle in running the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The AAP projected the effigies as Ravan and claimed they represented the evil of the garbage menace, which was allegedly sowed by the BJP-led MCD. The event was led by three AAP MLAs—Atishi, Durgesh Pathak, and Sanjeev Jha who torched effigies in their respective constituencies—and said it symbolised how the public wants to free themselves from the BJP’s rule in MCD.

However, the action by AAP was an upfront violation of the directions of the Delhi government. The event, in the run-up to the impending MCD polls, was organised at a time when the government is buckling up to prevent even the smallest actions that may contribute to the already polluted air.

According to the 15-pointer Winter Action Plan announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a few days ago, the government has banned the burning of garbage . The government has deployed as many as 611 teams to enforce compliance and fine those found violating the rules.

The AAP claimed that all 3,500 effigies they burned were made of trash, which is a violation of the WAP imposed in the city. When asked about it, Atishi, who torched an effigy at Sriniwaspuri, did not address it and instead directed a tirade against the BJP and MCD.

“BJP has been at the helm of affairs in MCD for the past 15 years, and they have turned Delhi into a city of garbage. Nearby, there is a landfill site at Okhla. The whole area is filled with a stench that emanates from the garbage pile. Now the public has decided to burn the sin of MCD and ensure their (BJP) loss in the upcoming MCD elections,” she said.

However, when this reporter asked again whether the party could have devised an environment-friendly way of protesting against the alleged mismanagement of MCD, the MLA from Kalkaji almost repeated her tirade.

The public is extremely upset with the BJP for the way they have turned the city into a garbage bin. People have decided that the way garbage is thrown out of homes, same way the BJP will be thrown out of power from MCD,” she added.

A senior scientist from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) said burning at such a mass scale is “irresponsible” and could have proved detrimental to the air quality of the city, which starts plummeting as winters arrive. “However, the wind speed is not decreasing, so I hope the pollution caused by the irresponsible act gets dispersed,” he added.

Meanwhile, reacting to the protest by AAP, MCD said that it will look into the event and will take appropriate action against the violations reported. “We are getting reports of the mass burning of garbage across the city by a political party. We are assessing the magnitude of the offence and appropriate legal action will be carried out against the violators after their identification,” Amit Kumar, Public Information Officer, MCD, said.

The BJP said the act shows the double standard of the AAP. “On one hand, they propagate big plans for mitigating pollution. On the other hand, acting in such an irresponsible manner may have a long-lasting impact on the city’s health. This shows their double standard. The AAP should answer how much funds they released to manage the garbage issue in the city,” Harish Khurana, spokesperson, Delhi BJP, said.

