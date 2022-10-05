Home Cities Delhi

AAP members part of power discom boards: BJP

BJP national spokesperson  Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that dues of more than Rs 3200 crore of private power distribution companies were waived.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday alleged “serious corruption” in power distribution and electricity subsidy and claimed that two AAP office-bearers and a son of its MP were appointed to the boards of power discoms engaged in the electricity supply in Delhi.

The party targeted AAP as Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena directed the chief secretary to conduct an inquiry into the power subsidy scheme after receiving  complaints of alleged irregularities.  

BJP national spokesperson  Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that dues of more than Rs 3200 crore of private power distribution companies were waived. “Why was the electricity subsidy not provided with honesty and transparency to the citizens of Delhi? Why was it not given through direct benefit like the central government and why middlemen were brought in?” Trivedi asked.

The senior BJP leader alleged that a benefit of around Rs 8000 crore was provided to power distribution companies by collecting less amount of late fee charges. He also said that generally government officials used to be nominated on the boards of power companies.

