AIIMS forays into digital mode with paperless check-in service

NEW DELHI: Soon, patients coming to the Outpatient Department (OPD) of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will not have to queue up at the registration desk. The premiere institute is working on a mechanism where the patients could register themselves.

Hospital sources informed that the new AIIMS director, Dr M Srinivas, has directed the IT department to find a solution to make patient check-in paperless and without any human intervention. They suggested that options like QR code scanner or others may be explored to implement this feature.

“To save the patients from the hassle, a paperless registration facility will soon be on the deck powered by QR code scanner or other options which can be availed by the patients,” a senior official said. According to the patient check-in facility, patients could register themselves using their own clipboard, electronic tablet, touch screen, kiosk, or any other method. Patients can choose the department, doctor, and other particulars like rooms on their own.

The officials said that the addition of QR codes or other modern technology in patient care will improve communication, information exchange between healthcare providers, caregivers and patients.

Meanwhile, the institute will create an Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) ID for all the patients coming for treatment at AIIMS OPD. The AIIMS director has already issued an order for this, asking hospital employees to ensure that ABHA ID is made mandatory for all patients.

According to officials, patients will be able to get treatment on the basis of ABHA ID only. The unique ID will carry all the medical history of the patients, including tests and drugs prescribed. “Patients will not have to carry the burden of all the reports describing their medical history. The doctors can access all the records with a single click. All the information will be preserved and will remain safe in the ABHA IDs. in any hospital across the country,” a senior official said.

