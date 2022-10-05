Cardio unit at gurdwara’s low-cost clinic

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) will soon start a cardiology unit at its low-cost dispensary in Gurdwara Bangla Sahib here to meet the healthcare needs of the underprivileged.

President of DSGMC Harmeet Singh Kalka said on Tuesday that the process of setting up equipment such as ECG machine, bio monitor, pulse oxymetre, oxygen concentrator and blood pressure monitor have been started at the Guru Harkrishan Polyclinic.

Around 400 to 500 heart patients will be provided free consultation services daily in the cardio unit while diagnostic tests will be done at the ‘cheapest rates in the country on a no profit no loss basis,’ he said.

Free medical check-up camps would be organised for the underprivileged on a regular basis so that early detection can help in raising community awareness about cardiovascular diseases, said officials.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) will soon start a cardiology unit at its low-cost dispensary in Gurdwara Bangla Sahib here to meet the healthcare needs of the underprivileged. President of DSGMC Harmeet Singh Kalka said on Tuesday that the process of setting up equipment such as ECG machine, bio monitor, pulse oxymetre, oxygen concentrator and blood pressure monitor have been started at the Guru Harkrishan Polyclinic. Around 400 to 500 heart patients will be provided free consultation services daily in the cardio unit while diagnostic tests will be done at the ‘cheapest rates in the country on a no profit no loss basis,’ he said. Free medical check-up camps would be organised for the underprivileged on a regular basis so that early detection can help in raising community awareness about cardiovascular diseases, said officials.