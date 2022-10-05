Home Cities Delhi

Festive curbs: No liquor, Delhi govt goes back to 21 ‘dry days’

Liquor

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has gone back to increasing the number of ‘dry days’ to 21 with closing of liquor vends on such upcoming festivals as Dussehra, Diwali, Eid Milad-un-Nabi, and Valmiki Jayanti among others, officials said on Tuesday.

Under the previous excise policy (2021-22), the number of dry days were cut to just three — January 26, August 25, and October 2.  The Excise department in an order on Monday said that all liquor vends will be closed on Dussehra, Eid-Milad-un-Nabi, Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti, Diwali, Guru Nanak Jayanti, and Guru Teg Bahadur’s martyrdom day.

The licensees will not be paid any compensation for the dry days. They will exhibit the dry day order at some conspicuous place at their business premises, the order said “In the old Excise regime, the number of dry days was 21. It is the government’s discretion to fix the dry days numbers. Traditionally, the list of dry days is issued every three months,” the officer said.

However, the hotels, clubs, and restaurants serving liquor will remain open, he said. The hotels, clubs, and restaurants are not allowed to serve liquor on three national holidays Republic Day, Independence Day, and Gandhi Jayanti. 

