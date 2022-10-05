Home Cities Delhi

I found a connection with Delhi quite early: Rituparna Sengupta

Actor-producer Rituparna Sengupta talks about her love for the Capital and more 

By Express News Service

Actor Rituparna Sengupta’s connection with Delhi goes all the way back to her childhood. Born and brought up in Bengal, the actor would frequent the Capital to meet her relatives who “were all over the place” in the city. “I found a connection with Delhi quite early,” mentions the actor, who is known for her work in Hindi and Bengali cinema.

Rituparna was in the city last week for the screening of her Bengali film Mahishasur Marddini (A Night to Remember) at the India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Estate. The Morning Standard caught up with the National Award-winning actor  who shared her fond memories about Delhi. 

Reminiscing the past 
Even when Rituparna joined the film industry, screenings and shoots kept bringing her back to the Capital. She recounts a time when she was shooting for her Hindi film Tere Aane Se in parts of Delhi. “We shot in Old Delhi, Qutub Minar, and then we went to Agra. I got to explore various areas of Delhi.”  

One of her most memorable visits to Delhi was from a time when Rituparna and her husband Sanjay Chakrabarty attended the latter’s best friend’s wedding. “It was immediately after we got married… the same month. It was like a honeymoon tour. We took part in the shoe-stealing ceremony; it was a lot of fun,” Rituparna shares. 

For food, fashion, and fun
Rituparna’s love for shopping, food, and heritage is also what makes Delhi one of her favourite places to be at. “When I was young, we used to go to Palika Bazaar and get those oxidised jewellery,” she says. The street food—chaat, gol gappa, and kebabs—are her favourites. 

The actor-producer also talks about the annual Durga Puja ceremony that she enjoys in this city away from home. “I have been here for Durga Puja many times because I am usually invited to perform at the festival. Durga Puja celebrations in Delhi are very happening and gorgeous. The Bengali charm is all over the place,” she concludes.

QUICK FOUR 
Favourite place to hangout: India Gate and Old Delhi  
Favourite street food: Chaat 
Favourite monument: Qutab Minar  
Best takeaway from Delhi: Women’s safety is one thing that bothers me. The city needs to be more safe 
and secure.

