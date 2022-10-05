Home Cities Delhi

Manish Sisodia approves beautification of five roads in north and northwest Delhi

The roads that will be beautified include Swami Narayan Marg, Nand Lal Marg, Link Road, Pratap Nagar Road and Shah Alam Dam Road in north and northwest Delhi, it said.

Published: 05th October 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi, on August 6, 2022.

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has approved a project under which five roads in the national capital will be strengthened and beautified at an estimated cost Rs 11.36 crore, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The roads that will be beautified include Swami Narayan Marg, Nand Lal Marg, Link Road, Pratap Nagar Road and Shah Alam Dam Road in north and northwest Delhi, it said. Sisodia said the government is conducting a survey of the capital’s roads and preparing blueprints to make Delhi roads stronger and safer.
Sisodia also directed officials to strictly follow safety and security norms during the progress of construction work to avoid any inconvenience to the commuters. 

“Sisodia approved projects worth Rs 11.36 crore for the strengthening and beautification of five major roads in north and northwest Delhi with cumulative 7.78 km length,” the statement said. “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the government is working in a mission mode to strengthen and beautify the roads of Delhi to make them safe and world-class,” it added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Manish Sisodia
India Matters
Fact-checking website Alt News co-founders Mohammad Zubair and Pratik Sinha. (Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founders Pratik, Zubair among favourites to win Nobel for Peace
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
WHO probing Indian cough syrup after 66 children die in The Gambia
OPINION | Illegal mining memories come flooding back
Patanjali had earlier run into trouble with their claims about Coronil, whose launch function can be seen here. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Consumer rights body issue notice to Patanjali for misleading ads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp