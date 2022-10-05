Manish Sisodia approves beautification of five roads in north and northwest Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has approved a project under which five roads in the national capital will be strengthened and beautified at an estimated cost Rs 11.36 crore, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The roads that will be beautified include Swami Narayan Marg, Nand Lal Marg, Link Road, Pratap Nagar Road and Shah Alam Dam Road in north and northwest Delhi, it said. Sisodia said the government is conducting a survey of the capital’s roads and preparing blueprints to make Delhi roads stronger and safer.

Sisodia also directed officials to strictly follow safety and security norms during the progress of construction work to avoid any inconvenience to the commuters.

“Sisodia approved projects worth Rs 11.36 crore for the strengthening and beautification of five major roads in north and northwest Delhi with cumulative 7.78 km length,” the statement said. “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the government is working in a mission mode to strengthen and beautify the roads of Delhi to make them safe and world-class,” it added.

