No action by five districts against acid sale in six years: DCW

The Commission has observed that in Shahdara and north district, not a single inspection has been conducted in the last six years.

Published: 05th October 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pointing out that the sale of acid is going on openly in the national capital, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Tuesday alleged that five districts of Delhi have failed to implement rules for the regulation of acid sale.

Maliwal stated, “Acid continues to be sold freely in the capital. It’s unfortunate that the districts are not checking the unregulated sale of acid properly.” Taking cognisance of the matter, the commission issued a notice to the divisional commissioner seeking action against those Sub District Magistrates who have not been implementing rules for the regulation of acid sale in their jurisdiction.

The Commission has observed that in Shahdara and north district, not a single inspection has been conducted in the last six years. East, North, New Delhi, North East and Shahdara districts have not imposed even a single penalty on unregulated acid sale in their districts since 2017.

According to the commission, the west district collected the maximum amount of penalties in the last six years with Rs 9,90,000. South district collected Rs 8,15,000. North west collected Rs 20,000 while central district collected Rs 7,85,000.

However, the collected money is not being used for the rehabilitation of acid attack survivors, stated the Commission. In this regard, the commission has asked the division commissioner to inform the steps taken by his office to ensure proper implementation of the rules regarding the regulation of acid sales in Delhi.

The commission has also been asked to inform the action taken against the district that did not adhere to the proper implementation of the order for regulating the sale of acid. “We have sought an Action Taken Report in the matter and I hope that positive changes are made in this regard soon,” added Maliwal.

