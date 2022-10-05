Home Cities Delhi

Ravan to go up in flames without using firecrackers

The government imposed a blanket ban on the sale and use of all types of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2023.

Published: 05th October 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

An effigy of Ravana burns during the Ram Leela. (File Photo | AP)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The end to Ravan will be the same like always on the last day of Navratri festival but the only difference will be that this time, the effigies will be burnt without firecrackers in the  national capital. The government imposed a blanket ban on the sale and use of all types of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2023.

Owing to the restrictions, several Ram Leela committees decided not to use firecrackers to burn the Ravana effigies with firecrackers but to attain a similar effect, they will use sound effects which would give the same feel. 

“We have installed speakers at the grounds where the three effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhkaran will be burnt. Immediately, after putting the fire to the effigies, the speakers installed will produce the sound which comes after bursting of crackers,” said LuvKush Ramlila Committee president Arjun Kumar.
He said that if people notice carefully, they will get to know that the sounds are being artificially produced. “We have conducted several trials to attain the best results,” Kumar said.

Apart from sound effects, some committees will also use some special light techniques which will make the Ravan effigy burning look more real. Notably, last year also the Delhi government had imposed a similar ban on firecrackers in the national capital and ran an aggressive campaign, involving 15 special teams at the district level, against the sale and use of firecrackers.

However, despite restrictions in place, people burst firecrackers till late night in Delhi, Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram during the Diwali festival. The national capital, every year, sees a significant rise in pollution levels from the month of October to March, mostly, due to the stubble burning in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana. The AAP government in Delhi has been following the practice of banning firecrackers in the winters for the last two years.

