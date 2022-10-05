Home Cities Delhi

Safdarjung to hold national seminar on radiology

The hospital explains the technique as an efficient alternative to conventional surgeries as invasive procedures are minimal and the patient can be discharged within 2-3 days of the procedure.

By Shayan Ahmad Shamim
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With rapid technological advancements in medical sciences, interventional radiology has grown in popularity and may replace the conventional surgical procedures, as it minimises invasive procedures and aftercare period.

As a result of its efficiency and increased popularity and successfully curing 2,000 patients, the Safdarjung Hospital has scheduled a national level conference with doctors from various hospitals across the country on October 9.

The hospital explains the technique as an efficient alternative to conventional surgeries as invasive procedures are minimal and the patient can be discharged within 2-3 days of the procedure. Dr Puneet Garg, associate professor at Safdarjung hospital said, “This modern speciality of radiology is booming in various cities of India. This technique was started in Safdarjung Hospital in 2018 with the function of the new emergency block and till now more than 2,000 patients have been managed via different minimally invasive procedures in the hospital via interventional radiology.”

“We follow a highly systematic approach in the Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) suit. To assess the patients well before as well as after the procedures and to take their regular follow ups, dedicated OPDs are held in our department which is unique in itself.” said Dr Anuj Aggarwal, senior radiologist in the department. “Till past few years, the role of a Radiologist was limited to diagnosing the pathologies only but now as these techniques are emerging, I’m glad that radiologists are contributing directly in relieving the burden of diseases and helping the patients to get cured,” he added.

People with symptoms such as blood vomit and blood in cough are at a higher risk of Tuberculosis or having a damaged liver and the procedure is beneficial to them as the interventional radiology blocks the vessel in a controlled manner, stopping the excess and hazardous bleeding from within.

The conference will be hosting faculties from various prestigious hospitals, including AIIMS Delhi, AIIMS Jodhpur, Sir Ganga Ram, ILBS, PGI Chandigarh, among other premier institutes from Chennai, Ahmedabad among others. 

The doctors will be informed about the procedure along with the experiences of patients. It will also feature stories of patients who have been treated successfully and doctors involved in the process.

