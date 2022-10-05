Home Cities Delhi

Vijay Mallya booked for not appearing before court in cheque bounce case

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against businessman Vijay Mallya for not appearing before the court in a cheque bounce case, an official said.

Published: 05th October 2022

Businessman Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has registered an FIR against businessman Vijay Mallya for not appearing before the court in a cheque bounce case, an official said. “The case was registered on the directions of Rouse Avenue Court,” the official said. According to the FIR, Mallya was booked under section 174 A of the Indian Penal Code at the Connaught Place police station in a case in which the complainant party is Delhi International Airport.

As per section 174 A of the IPC, a person being legally bound to appear before a High Court, in obedience to a subpoena issued from that Court, intentionally omits to appear then that person has committed the offence de­fined under this section.

“In the case titled Delhi International Airport Vs Kingfisher Airlines....you are directed to register an FIR under section 174A against the accused Vijay Mallya and file compliance report on the NDOH,” an excerpt from the FIR read.

The 66-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss Mallya fled India in March 2016 and since then he has been living in the United Kingdom. He is on bail on an extradition warrant executed by the Scotland Yard in April, 2017. Earlier, in July this year, Mallya was awarded a four-month sentence by the Supreme Court in a contempt case. 

