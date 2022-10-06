Arbitral award: DMRC misses payment deadline 

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a contempt of the Delhi High Court (HC) order, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has failed to pay Rs 4,500 crore it owes to Reliance Infrastructure-promoted Delhi Airport Metro Express Pvt Ltd (DAMEPL), third time in the last six months, sources said.

“Delhi HC, in its last order dated September 6, had directed DMRC to pay the entire amount of the arbitral award of Rs 4,500 crore due to DAMEPL, in four weeks’ time. The last date to honour the court order was October 4, but DMRC has failed to comply and the deadline ended yesterday,” a senior arbitration officer said.

“In the last six months, this is the third contempt of the Hon’ble High Court order by DMRC,” he added.

Responding to the allegation, Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director (Corporate Communication), DMRC, said, “the matter is subjudice, so there is no comment from our side.”

In its latest order in the DAMEPL vs DMRC case, the apex court had directed the metro corporation to pay the amount within four weeks.“It is made clear that if the amount is not paid within four weeks, the Court shall be constrained to call for the appearance of the Managing Director of the DMRC before this Court,” said Justice V. Kameswar Rao in the order.

In 2008, DMRC signed a contract with DAMEPL related to the design, installation, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of the line. DMRC in 2012 invoked arbitration after DAMEPL terminated the concession agreement on the grounds that defects pointed out in construction were not cured by DMRC within the stipulated 90 days. The Supreme Court (SC) in September upheld the 2017 arbitral award favouring DAMEPL, according to the court records.

However, after receiving no payment from the metro corporation, DAMEPL filed a plea in Delhi HC this year seeking enforcement of the arbitration award dated by the SC.Earlier in March 2022, the Delhi HC, after hearing the execution plea of DAMEPL, passed an order directing DMRC to pay the entire amount in two equal installments by April 30 and May 31. However, the DMRC failed to comply with this order.

The DAMEPL again approached the Delhi HC to enforce the order dated 10 March. The court then passed an order on June 20 directing DMRC to make the full payment by August 5. The DMRC failed to comply with this order as well.The next hearing in the case is on October 10.

