Happiness curriculum: Govt schools to celebrate birthdays to boost ‘gratitude’

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi government schools will now start celebrating birthdays of students. The initiative is a part of the happiness curriculum, the directorate of education said in a circular.“In order to boost gratitude, motivation and positive thinking within schools, a new pattern of celebrating birthdays of students studying in the government schools of Delhi will be followed,” the circular said.

The name of the student whose birthday falls on that particular day will be announced by the teacher at the end of the happiness class. Following this, five classmates will share their positive experiences about the student. These students will be picked by the kids themselves. Three other volunteer students will then speak about the birthday child.

All the records of the sharing made by the students and the resolution made by the birthday student will be maintained by the happiness teacher, the circular said. “The birthday student will make a resolution and share it with the class. S/he will note it down in the school diary,” it added.

The order said birthdays falling on holidays will be celebrated the next working day. Birthdays falling during the vacation period will be celebrated collectively on the first day of the reopening of schools.

The Delhi government introduced the happiness curriculum in government schools in July 2018.

