Man held for circulating morphed pics of ex-fiance

During the investigation, a police team was constituted which obtained details of the alleged fake facebook account and received several leads as per technical analysis.

Published: 06th October 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Dispirited after a broken engagement, a 26-year-old man in the national capital decided to take revenge from his ex-fiance by posting her morphed pictures on social media. The accused, identified as Sudheer Kumar alias Tittu, was arrested by the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said a complaint regarding creation of a fake Facebook profile by using the name of the lady complainant and her photos with obscene description was received at Cyber Police Station, Dwarka.

“The complainant woman alleged that this unknown accused is sending requests and morphed pictures to her family members also. Further, she stated that the person has also posted her mobile number,” the DCP said.

Accordingly, based on the woman’s complaint, the police registered an FIR under sections 354(D) (Stalking) and 292 (Sale, etc., of obscene books, etc) of the Indian Penal Code and began probing the matter.

During the investigation, a police team was constituted which obtained details of the alleged fake facebook account and received several leads as per technical analysis. Subsequently, the police conducted a raid in Etah, Uttar Pradesh and the accused person was apprehended.

On interrogation, the accused disclosed that he works in a private company in Ghaziabad and some time ago he got engaged with the victim but due to some reasons the engagement broke up.

“In a bid to take revenge, the accused created a fake Facebook account using her ex-fiance’s name and pictures and later uploaded them,” the official added.

