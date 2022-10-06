Home Cities Delhi

Officials, experts divided over lifting of mask mandate

The minutes of a meeting held by the DDMA last month reveal that not everyone was in favour of revoking the mask mandate in the city.

Published: 06th October 2022

By Ashish Srivastava
NEW DELHI: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) officials are divided over revoking the mask mandate in the city.  The minutes of a meeting held by the DDMA last month reveal that not everyone was in favour of revoking the mask mandate in the city. A key member from the central disaster management body had suggested that the compulsory wearing of face masks should have been continued in the festival season.

In the meeting held on September 22, Dr Rajendra Singh, member, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), had suggested that “wearing of masks be continued up to November 15 in view of the coming festivities,” the minutes show.The penalty of Rs 500 to ensure compulsory wearing of masks has been revoked as the provision under the Epidemic Disease Act lapsed on September 30. It was invoked by the health and family welfare department, of the Delhi government.

The minutes also revealed that officials had suggested taking a persuasive approach to promote face masking.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated in the meeting that “wearing of masks would be emphasised and promoted in a persuasive mode.”

Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar had also suggested that a “self-discipline” mode may be tried now as the public is well aware of its responsibilities and a lot of awareness has also been carried out on Covid-appropriate behaviour in the last two years.

The decision to revoke the mask mandate has drawn criticism from many experts, who fear that the government may have to reinforce it as the infection will surge during the festive months.Dr Suneela Garg, member, National Covid-19 task force, said the move will send the wrong message to the public that the pandemic is over.

She added that a rise in infection is bound to happen given the mass gatherings during the festive season.
Political leaders have also been vocal in rejecting the idea of de-penalising the mandatory mask provision during the festival season.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor was one of the first in the political fraternity to condemn the move. “I’ve been affected by Covid-19 twice. I know what havoc it could wreak. That is why I am not in favour of the decision and sincerely believe that masking should continue involuntarily,” he had said.

To enforce or not 

