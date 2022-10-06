Sr Delhi govt official booked under POCSO, sent to custody

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A senior Delhi government official has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly molesting and raping a minor girl in Almora, Uttarakhand. The police presented the officer before the district court on Wednesday, which sent him to judicial custody.

AV Premnath, currently posted as joint secretary at Delhi Secretariat, has been charged under the POCSO Act and IPC sections 376/511 (attempt to rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation), and the IT Act, said Almora SSP Pradeep Kumar Rai.

Sources said the incident was reported on Monday to Chandra Singh Martolia, Almora ADM, after her case was not taken up by the district police initially. “The victim, along with her mother, went to the ADM office where she narrated the incident. The ADM ordered the revenue police to take immediate action,” said Rai.

Police said the accused allegedly molested the minor in a school run by his wife’s NGO, Pleasure Valley Foundation, in Dandakanda village. The incident took place four months ago within the school compound, the sources said, quoting the minor’s complaint.“We are collecting more evidence in the case,” said the SSP in a statement.

