Why no enquiry into MCD scam?: Manish Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday asked Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, the reason, of not acting against the alleged Rs 6,000 crore MCD scam, which the former claimed took place during BJP’s rule.

“I had recommended you to order a CBI inquiry into this matter. But it is very saddening to see that, let alone initiating a CBI inquiry on such a big scam under the BJP rule, you did not consider it important to even acknowledge my letter,” the Deputy CM wrote in a letter to LG Saxena.

Sisodia accused the Lieutenant Governor of setting a record of making false allegations and ordering investigation in “fake cases’’ against the Delhi government.“However, all the investigations ordered by you against the democratically elected Delhi government are bogus and baseless. They are based on fabricated facts because of which nothing came out in any investigation,” the Deputy CM said.

Sisodia also said that the Constitution has entrusted the LG with the responsibility of streamlining the Delhi Police’s functioning, but crime in the city has been on the rise.‘If you (the LG) show the same interest in stopping rapes and reducing crimes in Delhi, the people will feel relieved in just two to four months’ If you get the land freed from the mafia, it can be used for public welfare schemes such as schools and hospitals,’ the deputy chief minister said.

Sisodia also alleged that the LG had ordered a “fake” probe into the free electricity scheme. He said this probe will bear no fruit just as he claimed the officials found no wrongdoing in their investigations into the alleged irregularities in the excise policy and the procurement of buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation.

Sisodia’s letter reflects AAP’s frustration: BJP

The BJP Delhi unit on Wednesday said the ruling AAP was showing signs of frustration after the exposure of “scams” in the Arvind Kejriwal government. The BJP’s remark came after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, accusing him of “interfering” in the AAP regime’s functioning and setting up “false” enquiries. In the letter, Sisodia also asked the LG why he did not order an inquiry into an alleged I6,000 crore scam in the municipal corporations. Since assuming charge as the LG of Delhi in May, Saxena has ordered several enquiries. He had also recommended a probe by the CBI into alleged irregularities in the implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy of the Kejriwal government

