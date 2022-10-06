Woman arrested for duping 28 neighbours of over Rs 1 crore

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police has arrested a 52-year-old woman for duping her neighbours of over Rs 1 crore by running a kitty and inducing them to invest money to get high returns in a short period of time.The accused, identified as Sarla Garg, induced victims, who were living at Badhwar Apartment, Dwarka and collected Rs 1,01,77,333 from them and discreetly left the society after selling her flat.

According to the police, the accused made friendly relationships with victims in a short span of time and she also started hosting kitty parties at her home. Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravinder Singh Yadav said the case was registered on the joint complaint of 28 complainants alleging that the accused Sarla Garg used to run kitty party from her residence and had collected approximately Rs 1.01 crore from her neighbours.

“The accused woman had promised to return the matured amount within 15 months, but even after passing the maturity period, she neither returned the principal amount nor paid any profit to the investors,” the Special CP said. The police registered a case under section 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating ), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and began probing the matter.

