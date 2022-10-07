2020 Delhi riots: Court rejects bail plea of accused booked under UAPA 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A court here on Thursday rejected the bail plea of an accused, arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a 2020 northeast Delhi riots case, saying reasonable grounds existed for believing that the charges against him were prima facie true.

The court was hearing the bail plea of Saleem Malik, arrested for allegedly being part of a premeditated conspiracy in the riots. “Thus, on the perusal of the charge sheet and accompanying documents, for the limited purpose of the bail, I am of the opinion that the allegations against the accused Saleem Malik are prima facie true,” said the bench.

The judge said “since there are reasonable grounds for believing that the accusations against the accused Saleem Malik are prima facie true, the embargo created by the relevant sections of the UAPA applied for the grant of bail.

