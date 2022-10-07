A poignant tune of love and loss

Sanjana Krishna By

Express News Service

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Anchit Magge’s recently released EP Adhoore shows exactly how one can string together contrasting musical elements to make it sound pleasant. The upbeat instrumental is a striking contrast to the melancholic lyrics.

When asked about the same, Magge says, “I don’t know why… whenever I am writing songs, it’s always sad. It is not a conscious choice, but I can’t seem to do it any other way.” A blend of raspy vocals and heavy acoustic tunes makes this EP—with six tracks—a comfort listen especially when you are feeling nostalgic.

In this week’s Soundscape, we speak to the Noida-based artist about his latest release and more. Excerpts...

Take us through Adhoore.

This EP has been in the making for a long while. The second single from Adhoore—Laparwah—was my second single that I released a long time ago. At that time I had no plans for it to be on the EP. But as I wrote more songs, a pattern started to develop and that is when I established it had a particular theme. I started to think of it as an EP and that is when I wrote Adhoore. The EP is about loss, grief, about feeling incomplete; and it has a sombre touch to it.

How long did it take for this EP since the release of your last single?

It definitely was a lengthy process, but in terms of songwriting, it was quick. Most of my songs were quickly written and produced. But in terms of actually realising that these songs can be released together, then planning it out, getting the cover art done by Rhea Mathew (a good friend and great artist), and planning it as an EP rather than six singles, it took time. I had this idea on the back burner for four to five months.

The feelings of loss and yearning are recurring in your songwriting. Is this a conscious choice?

I don’t think so. When I released this EP, I put up a long post on Instagram, which talked about different phases [of life]. The songs that are being released right now were written a long time ago. The songs that I’m working on now, waiting to be released in the future, are happy songs because that is the phase I am currently in. But at that time, whatever I was feeling, I wrote it down, recorded it, and that is what Adhoore is.

What’s next?

I plan to release a few singles this year and then an English EP next year. Hopefully, you’ll get hints of some happy songwriting, happy lyrics, and a few elements of fun in the song.

‘Adhoore’ by Anchit Magge is streaming on all leading platforms

