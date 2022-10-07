Home Cities Delhi

AAP communications in-charge Vijay Nair sent to 14-day judicial custody

Businessman and AAP communications in-charge Vijay Nair was arrested in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair being produced at the Rouse Avenue court following his arrest by CBI officials.(File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A special court on Thursday sent businessman and AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair, arrested in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case in which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also an accused, to two weeks’ judicial custody.

Special Judge M K Nagpal sent Nair to jail till October 20 after the CBI did not seek his further custodial interrogation. The central probe agency produced Nair before the court at the end of his CBI remand.
According to the prosecution, Nair entered into a criminal conspiracy with others as part of which the excise policy of the government of the national capital territory of Delhi (GNCTD) of 2021-2022 was framed and implemented.

The motive was to provide undue and illegal favours to liquor manufacturers and distributors at the cost of the government exchequer and the policy resulted in a huge revenue loss to the government, the prosecution claimed.

The CBI had registered an FIR against the accused public servants, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and other named and unnamed persons under the relevant sections of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to the FIR, the accused public servants were instrumental in taking decisions about the excise policy without getting approval from the competent authority. The intent of the accused was to extend undue favours to the liquor licensees for illegal pecuniary benefits, the FIR alleged.

