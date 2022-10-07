Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Teen stabbed to death while returning from Ram Leela

Published: 07th October 2022

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death by two men following a quarrel while returning to home after attending Ramleela fair in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri. The accused, identified as Nitin alias Noni (18) and Sachin alias Sallu (18), both residents of Jahangirpuri, were arrested on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Shivam of Mukundpur. He was bleeding profusely when he was brought to the hospital with a knife into his chest and succumbed to his injuries even before he could get medical treatment. Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said a call was received from the Babu Jagjeevan Ram Hospital hospital in Jahangirpuri at 11.48 pm about the admission of a person with stab injuries to the chest. The teen was declared brought dead by the doctors, she said.

“The person who brought the boy to the hospital said he witnessed a quarrel among some people at a park near Jahangirpuri G-Block and later, found the teen in an injured condition,” the DCP said. Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and began probing the incident.

The police identified the accused with the help of CCTV footage and local intelligence. Subsequently, a raid was conducted and the duo was arrested within 18 hours of the incident. Further interrogation is on and the accused have disclosed their involvement in the case and named a few more suspects. “A manhunt has been launched to nab the remaining accused persons,” the official said.

