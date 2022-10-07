First semester at JNU to begin from November 7

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The first semester of the undergraduate program at Jawahar Lal University (JNU) will begin on November 7. This will be the first batch of students who will be admitted to the university through the newly added Common University Entrance Test (CUET) admission process.

The first merit list is likely to come out on October 17, and those who the selected candidates will have to reserve their seats until October 19. The second list will be released on October 22 and third list on October 27. From November 1 to 4, the chosen candidates will be physically verified.

The online applications are currently ongoing and will be open till October 12. The varsity provides ten undergraduate courses in Persian, Pashto, Arabic, Japanese, Korean, Chinese, French, German, Russian, and Spanish, among other languages.

