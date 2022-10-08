Home Cities Delhi

AIIMS: Disciplinary action against faculty, staff if touts found in hospital

Published: 08th October 2022 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

AIIMS (Photo | EPS)

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has decided to step up measures to tighten the noose around the touts and stop unauthorised individuals who prey on patients for monetary gains in the name of giving admission and treatment.

Among many measures, the institute has decided to take disciplinary action against doctors, nurses, and other staff, if any unauthorised individual is found in their respective departments. “If any such unauthorised person/agent is found in any part of the campus, the respective area in-charges shall also be held responsible and deemed to be helping these agents/ touts and disciplinary action as deemed fit shall be taken,” said the order

Dr. M Srinivas, director of AIIMS, stated that many unauthorised agents from private diagnostic centres who are barred from the campus were found exploiting patients by providing access to OPDs and wards, as well as diverting patients to private institutes.

“It is observed that some unidentified / unauthorised individuals belonging to certain private companies / hospitals etc. enter campus to seek monetary gain from the patients visiting the hospital. It is also learnt that they are facilitating OPD cards and admissions at AIIMS,” he said.

The institute also instructed all of its employees to carry their designated uniform and official ID cards during duty hours. “Wearing a designated uniform and displaying ID cards is a simple method to enhance the security at the workplace. This will enable us to identify any unauthorized or unidentified individuals within the campus,” the order stated.

Besides, the administration urged all heads of the departments to ensure that all wait lists are attended to prevent patients from falling into the trap of the touts.

VIBGYOR scrubs, facial recognition in OTs
The institute has also decided to take a set of unique initiatives in the operation theatres which will ensure better security and stop unauthorised entry to the premises. The institute has decided to weave OT scrubs with seven different colours, which the staffs have to wear every day, sources said.

Each colour will be designated for a specific day, they added.”For example, Blue for Monday, Red for Tuesday and so on,” a senior official said. Besides, a facial recognition system on the entry points and RFID tags in the lifts of OT block will be installed for accurate identification of the staff, officials said. 
Meanwhile, colour coding of identity cards for the hospital staff and embroidery on aprons have also been directed. 

‘Carry official ID cards throughout’
The institute instructed its staff to carry designated uniform and official ID cards during duty hours and asked heads to ensure that all wait lists are attended to prevent patients from falling into the trap of the touts.
 

