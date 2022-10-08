Debt trap: Delhi man held for killing father over money

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 34-year-old man was arrested on Friday allegedly for killing his father and seriously injuring his mother attacking them over money, police said. Swarnjeet Singh, 65, was killed in the attack, while his wife Ajinder Kaur, 60, survived the blow but sustained some serious wounds and is critical, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

Both were rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital, where Swarnajeet was declared brought dead, and his wife was referred to Sir Gangaram Hospital, where she was shifted. The incident happened in west Delhi’s Fateh Nagar area on Friday around 2 am, when the accused, Jasdeep Singh, demanded money from his parents and they reportedly refused, the DCP said.

Jasdeep had lost over Rs 7 lakh in the stock market. When his parents refused to give him the money, he attacked them, the police said. “Jasdeep Singh had lost more than Rs 7 Lakh in the share market and he was continuously asking for money from his parents,” the senior official said. Jasdeep, married, has been booked for murder, police said. Swarnjeet ran a business, they added.

The police after registering a case under relevant sections of law have arrested the accused, the official added.

