Delhi: Ashwani Kumar appointed as Principal Secretary of Home Department

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ashwani Kumar, special officer of the Unified MCD, has been appointed as Delhi government’s Principal Secretary (home department) with “immediate effect”. Kumar will continue to hold the post of the special officer at MCD along with this additional charge.

The direction has been issued by the L-G V K Saxena, according to the order copy. Kumar, a 1992-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, was appointed as the first special officer of the unified MCD on May 20 this year. Kumar has had multiple stints with the Delhi government. However, his tenure has been marked by controversies.

He was Principal Secretary to the Delhi PWD in 2017 when the confrontation between AAP leaders and bureaucrats was at its peak. A Delhi Assembly panel on desilting of drains had recommended then that Kumar be divested of his responsibilities as PWD and Vigilance Secretary, and a probe be conducted to fix responsibility for an alleged “unaccountable” payment made to contractors.

