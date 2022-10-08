Delhi: Pollution Control Committee told to issue notice to erring developer

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has been asked to issue a show-cause notice to real estate company Parsvnath Developers Limited for “flouting pollution-related guidelines” at a construction site in Khyber Pass near Civil Lines, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday.

The environment minister, who was on a surprise inspection of the construction site of Parsvnath La Tropicana building in Khyber Pass under the government’s anti-dust campaign, said that the firm was found in violation of several guidelines, and was found to have kept only one anti-smog gun instead of four, that too outside the construction site.

Rai said that the construction work will remain halted until the real estate company abides by all the 14-point guidelines. “Installation of wind breaking walls of appropriate height around the periphery of the construction site and tarpaulin or green net on scaffolding around the area under construction and the building is a must. This site did not abide by that guideline too,” he said.

A month-long anti-dust campaign to check compliance of pollution norms at construction sites was launched on Thursday and 586 teams have been formed for enforcement. The Delhi government has also issued a 14-point guideline that every construction company or agency will have to follow at its sites in the NCR. “At least 8 out of 14 norms were violated by the Parsvnath Developers real estate company at the Khyber Pass construction area. Only one anti-smog gun has been stationed here, that too outside the area of the construction site. I have asked the DPCC to issue them a show-cause notice,” Rai said.

