Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Pollution Control Committee told to issue notice to erring developer

Rai said that the construction work will remain halted until the real estate company abides by all the 14-point guidelines.

Published: 08th October 2022 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Environment Minister Gopal Rai visits a construction site at Khyber pass as part of the anti-dust campaign on Friday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has been asked to issue a show-cause notice to real estate company Parsvnath Developers Limited for “flouting pollution-related guidelines” at a construction site in Khyber Pass near Civil Lines, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday.

The environment minister, who was on a surprise inspection of the construction site of Parsvnath La Tropicana building in Khyber Pass under the government’s anti-dust campaign, said that the firm was found in violation of several guidelines, and was found to have kept only one anti-smog gun instead of four, that too outside the construction site. 

Rai said that the construction work will remain halted until the real estate company abides by all the 14-point guidelines. “Installation of wind breaking walls of appropriate height around the periphery of the construction site and tarpaulin or green net on scaffolding around the area under construction and the building is a must. This site did not abide by that guideline too,” he said.

A month-long anti-dust campaign to check compliance of pollution norms at construction sites was launched on Thursday and 586 teams have been formed for enforcement. The Delhi government has also issued a 14-point guideline that every construction company or agency will have to follow at its sites in the NCR. “At least 8 out of 14 norms were violated by the Parsvnath Developers real estate company at the Khyber Pass construction area. Only one anti-smog gun has been stationed here, that too outside the area of the construction site. I have asked the DPCC to issue them a show-cause notice,” Rai said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Pollution Control Committee Parsvnath Developers Limited
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3 
Gujarat State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. (Photo | Twitter)
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi pats cops for public flogging
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Gas prices hiked 40 per cent; CNG, PNG to cost more
Charred remains of a bus after it hit a truck and caught fire on Aurangabad Road in Nashik district. (Photo | PTI)
11 dead, 38 injured after bus catches fire in Maharashtra's Nashik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp