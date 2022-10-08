Home Cities Delhi

Filling stations in Delhi see gradual rise in vehicles coming for valid PUCs

Fuel stations have witnessed an increase in number of motorists turning up for getting PUCs made, with many denied fuel for the lack of these certificates.

Published: 08th October 2022 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Shayan Ahmad Shamim
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Fuel stations have witnessed an increase in number of motorists turning up for getting PUCs made, with many denied fuel for the lack of these certificates.  While the transport department had notified that from October 25 vehicle owners without valid PUCs will not be provided fuel, fuel stations are already turning them down – prompting motorists to get theirs made.  

With the deadline approaching within 15 days, vehicle owners have become proactive towards getting their PUC made. “We’ve seen a spike in vehicles turning in to get their PUC made in recent days, especially within the past one week. Though the difference isn’t much, we’re still checking around 10 vehicles more than we used to in the earlier days.” said a worker at an Indian Oil fuel station near Aerocity.

The rush at filling stations since the announcement is noticeable. “The timing for getting a PUC made at the station is restricted from early morning to 10:30 am. Vehicles traffic has increased during these hours by around 10-15 vehicles,” an employee at Hindustan Petroleum fuel station Gurugram Road, said.

While some vehicle owners registered their PUC instantly, others are still unsure about the implementation of the policy. “Almost every vehicle that is turning in to get their tanks filled is asking about the recent mandate around PUC. Some of the car owners, who don’t have a PUC, directly head to the centre to get one made after refuelling,” said an employee at a Bharat Petroleum at Vasant Vihar. 

“Many people are coming in everyday to verify the recent news about no fuel in case of inability to present a PUC. We tell them about the developments that we are aware of and suggest that they get it made irrespectiv e,” an employee from Indian Oil fuel station, Vasant Vihar, said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PUCs
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3 
Gujarat State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. (Photo | Twitter)
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi pats cops for public flogging
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Gas prices hiked 40 per cent; CNG, PNG to cost more
Charred remains of a bus after it hit a truck and caught fire on Aurangabad Road in Nashik district. (Photo | PTI)
11 dead, 38 injured after bus catches fire in Maharashtra's Nashik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp