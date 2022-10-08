Filling stations in Delhi see gradual rise in vehicles coming for valid PUCs

Shayan Ahmad Shamim By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Fuel stations have witnessed an increase in number of motorists turning up for getting PUCs made, with many denied fuel for the lack of these certificates. While the transport department had notified that from October 25 vehicle owners without valid PUCs will not be provided fuel, fuel stations are already turning them down – prompting motorists to get theirs made.

With the deadline approaching within 15 days, vehicle owners have become proactive towards getting their PUC made. “We’ve seen a spike in vehicles turning in to get their PUC made in recent days, especially within the past one week. Though the difference isn’t much, we’re still checking around 10 vehicles more than we used to in the earlier days.” said a worker at an Indian Oil fuel station near Aerocity.

The rush at filling stations since the announcement is noticeable. “The timing for getting a PUC made at the station is restricted from early morning to 10:30 am. Vehicles traffic has increased during these hours by around 10-15 vehicles,” an employee at Hindustan Petroleum fuel station Gurugram Road, said.

While some vehicle owners registered their PUC instantly, others are still unsure about the implementation of the policy. “Almost every vehicle that is turning in to get their tanks filled is asking about the recent mandate around PUC. Some of the car owners, who don’t have a PUC, directly head to the centre to get one made after refuelling,” said an employee at a Bharat Petroleum at Vasant Vihar.

“Many people are coming in everyday to verify the recent news about no fuel in case of inability to present a PUC. We tell them about the developments that we are aware of and suggest that they get it made irrespectiv e,” an employee from Indian Oil fuel station, Vasant Vihar, said.

