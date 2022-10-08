Home Cities Delhi

Jamia V-C Prof Najma Akhtar nominated to J&K education panel

Prof Najma Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has been nominated as a member of the reconstituted Jammu &Kashmir Higher Education Council (JKHEC) on Friday.

Published: 08th October 2022 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Jamia VC Najma Akhtar

Jamia VC Prof Najma Akhtar (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prof Najma Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has been nominated as a member of the reconstituted Jammu &Kashmir Higher Education Council (JKHEC) on Friday. The council will be headed by Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha as chairman and former Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University Dr Dinesh Singh as its vice-chairman.

The JKHEC has recently been reconstituted and has been mandated to offer guidance and advice on formulation of policy for a comprehensive and holistic transformation of the higher education sector in tune with NEP 2020.

Further providing advice on specific matters to the government and to universities and research institutions in the union territory for formulation and implementation of policies along with strategising and steering the expansion of the higher education institutions, evolving new concepts and programs for creating an industry-ready workforce in consonance with the current century’s need and rapidly changing technologies. The term of the council will be of two years.

Prof Najma Akhtar, apart from being the Vice-Chancellor of JMI and newly-nominated member of the JKHEC, is a recipient of Padma Shri award. She has served as founder director of State Institute of Educational Management and Training (SIEMAT), Allahabad; professor and HOD at National University of Educational planning and Administration (NUEPA) Delhi; and director (academic programmes) and controller of examinations and admissions at Aligarh Muslim University.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prof Najma Akhtar Jamia Millia Islamia Jammu &Kashmir Higher Education Council
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3 
Gujarat State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. (Photo | Twitter)
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi pats cops for public flogging
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Gas prices hiked 40 per cent; CNG, PNG to cost more
Charred remains of a bus after it hit a truck and caught fire on Aurangabad Road in Nashik district. (Photo | PTI)
11 dead, 38 injured after bus catches fire in Maharashtra's Nashik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp