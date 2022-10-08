Jamia V-C Prof Najma Akhtar nominated to J&K education panel

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prof Najma Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has been nominated as a member of the reconstituted Jammu &Kashmir Higher Education Council (JKHEC) on Friday. The council will be headed by Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha as chairman and former Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University Dr Dinesh Singh as its vice-chairman.

The JKHEC has recently been reconstituted and has been mandated to offer guidance and advice on formulation of policy for a comprehensive and holistic transformation of the higher education sector in tune with NEP 2020.

Further providing advice on specific matters to the government and to universities and research institutions in the union territory for formulation and implementation of policies along with strategising and steering the expansion of the higher education institutions, evolving new concepts and programs for creating an industry-ready workforce in consonance with the current century’s need and rapidly changing technologies. The term of the council will be of two years.

Prof Najma Akhtar, apart from being the Vice-Chancellor of JMI and newly-nominated member of the JKHEC, is a recipient of Padma Shri award. She has served as founder director of State Institute of Educational Management and Training (SIEMAT), Allahabad; professor and HOD at National University of Educational planning and Administration (NUEPA) Delhi; and director (academic programmes) and controller of examinations and admissions at Aligarh Muslim University.

