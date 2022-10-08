Mohali Intel HQ attack: Teen among 2 nabbed

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has apprehended two terror accused, including a juvenile, who were involved in the sensational RPG attack incident at the Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali, Punjab five months back. The accused, identified as Arshdeep, a resident of Tarn Taran, Punjab and a juvenile, a resident of Faizabad Uttar Pradesh, were held from Jamnagar, Gujarat.

On May 9, a rocket-propelled grenade was fired at the Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters in Mohali. During investigation, it was revealed that the attack was a conspiracy of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and local gangsters, a senior police officer said.

The police identified the attackers — the juvenile who is a resident of Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh and Deepak, a resident of Surakhpur, Haryana, officials said. It was also revealed that the attack was orchestrated by gangster-turned-ISI stooge Harvinder Singh alias Rinda.

Another fugitive gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa joined hands with Harvinder Singh Rinda, in sharing manpower, logistics and resources. Rinda’s name had already cropped up in the grenade attack at the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) office in Nawanshahr after the arrest of four suspected Pakistan-linked terrorists in Haryana’s Karnal earlier this year, they said.

Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said the police worked day and night to nab the culprits. Police collected details of a local network of gangsters which provided logistic support to the attackers. During investigation, the police apprehended Singh and the juvenile from Jamnagar in Gujarat.

Dhaliwal stated that with the arrest of Arshdeep and juvenile, an unholy nexus between Rinda and Landa Harike has been exposed.

Umpteen ruthless crimes

On August 4, 2021, the duo killed Rana Kandowalia alias Ranbir Singh Kandowali at a hospital in Amritsar, Punjab. Kandowali was the main shooter of Lawrence Bishnoi’s rival gang. They also killed Sanjay Biyani, a prominent businessman of Nanded, Maharashtra. Biyani’s murder was ordered by Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda.

Salman Khan another target

Bishnoi directed the juvenile to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan. “Last year, the juvenile was tasked to eliminate Salman Khan but later Kandowalia became the prime target,” said Dhaliwal. Bishnoi wanted to kill Khan for his alleged involvement in the infamous black buck poaching case and but he failed to do so.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has apprehended two terror accused, including a juvenile, who were involved in the sensational RPG attack incident at the Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali, Punjab five months back. The accused, identified as Arshdeep, a resident of Tarn Taran, Punjab and a juvenile, a resident of Faizabad Uttar Pradesh, were held from Jamnagar, Gujarat. On May 9, a rocket-propelled grenade was fired at the Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters in Mohali. During investigation, it was revealed that the attack was a conspiracy of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and local gangsters, a senior police officer said. The police identified the attackers — the juvenile who is a resident of Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh and Deepak, a resident of Surakhpur, Haryana, officials said. It was also revealed that the attack was orchestrated by gangster-turned-ISI stooge Harvinder Singh alias Rinda. Another fugitive gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa joined hands with Harvinder Singh Rinda, in sharing manpower, logistics and resources. Rinda’s name had already cropped up in the grenade attack at the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) office in Nawanshahr after the arrest of four suspected Pakistan-linked terrorists in Haryana’s Karnal earlier this year, they said. Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said the police worked day and night to nab the culprits. Police collected details of a local network of gangsters which provided logistic support to the attackers. During investigation, the police apprehended Singh and the juvenile from Jamnagar in Gujarat. Dhaliwal stated that with the arrest of Arshdeep and juvenile, an unholy nexus between Rinda and Landa Harike has been exposed. Umpteen ruthless crimes On August 4, 2021, the duo killed Rana Kandowalia alias Ranbir Singh Kandowali at a hospital in Amritsar, Punjab. Kandowali was the main shooter of Lawrence Bishnoi’s rival gang. They also killed Sanjay Biyani, a prominent businessman of Nanded, Maharashtra. Biyani’s murder was ordered by Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda. Salman Khan another target Bishnoi directed the juvenile to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan. “Last year, the juvenile was tasked to eliminate Salman Khan but later Kandowalia became the prime target,” said Dhaliwal. Bishnoi wanted to kill Khan for his alleged involvement in the infamous black buck poaching case and but he failed to do so.