Need faculty, new heads, say National School of Drama students union

The students union of National School of Drama on Friday staged a protest against the institute administration upon the issue of various demands of the students not being met.

Published: 08th October 2022 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

National School of Drama

By Shayan Ahmad Shamim
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The students union of National School of Drama on Friday staged a protest against the institute administration upon the issue of various demands of the students not being met. The protest began a day ago. While the announcement of the protest was made public on October 6, the student union claimed that they have been sitting outside the main reception of the institute since Monday (October 3).

Among the demands put forth by the union, the main one stands towards the appointment of a permanent artistic director, while as well as the need for more permanent faculty as the institute has just six currently. Further, appointment of permanent faculty as there are only six permanent faculty members – none of which are female; transparency in the appointment of the director and faculty, as there have been occasions where interviews was conducted but not actualised. 

The union also wanted the incumbent dean and registrar changed, and claimed that the two top officers have been incompetent at multiples occasions. The union also wanted the academic schedule be finalised on time. The protest is expected to continue until the chairperson and the society members meet with the students urgently and take action.

Numerous discussions and meetings with the director and the administration had led to no outcome, said the union. The union further claimed that they haven’t received any response from the Chairperson’s office and nor is he available to talk with students regarding the situation.

Just 6 permanent faculty 
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
