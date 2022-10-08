To cut backlog and errors, Delhi AIIMS makes MRI scanning available 24/7

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has decided to operationalise Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanning for 24 hours every day. The administration cited a huge backlog of the investigation that propels patients to visit private diagnostic centres for the test. Besides, it said that the move will eliminate any scope of error in scans that come from private labs,which forces patients to undergo the process again. The office memo stated that since there is a long waiting list for MRI, patients have to visit private diagnostic centres for the test and many have to go for the test again due to incomplete MRI from outside. “There is a long waiting list for MRI at AIIMS so patients go to private diagnostics centres for the same. Many have to go for the tests twice as the scan results of some private centres did not give accurate diagnosis or were incomplete. The MRI scans of patients now to be done at AIIMS only, to avoid any unnecessary delay in the treatment. Hence it has been decided that the number of MRI appointments have to be increased by implementing the scan 24x7,” the OM read. The order specified that the MRI for research or study purposes should be done only on Sundays unless it is required for immediate intervention. Besides, the institute has constituted a six-member committee to recommend the requirement of MRI equipment and manpower needed to cater to the long-term needs of the institute. The committee will also explore the options for a mobile MRI scanner and submit its report by October 13.