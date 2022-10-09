Designer Arjun Kilachand’s couture for the mind

Home Cities Delhi

Arjun Kilachand's latest collection 'Atman' is all about self-introspection

Famed for exquisite craftsmanship and bespoke collections, menswear designer Arjun Kilachand’s latest collection ‘Atman’ is all about deep self-reflection of one’s soul, the very essence of any human. “The last two years of the pandemic have made me introspect and come out with a collection that breathes positivity and makes us all human. The collection is a tribute to everything that makes us human. Each palette, each element, each detail is a reflection of our existence,” elaborates the eclectic designer.

In this edit, Kilachand’s eponymous label’s signature craftsmanship gets reconciled with the intricate skills of the indigenous karigars creating timeless pieces, which resonate with the eclectic millennial dresser. The collection comprises sherwanis, bundis, evening jackets, kurtas, churidars, slim-fit trousers, and dhoti pants in a palette of ivories, brick rust, frozen blue, midnight black, and beige. “You will find traditional hand embroidery on silk and wool fabrics with a twist of modern cuts on the outfits. Luscious and tactile geometrical surface texturing and meticulously crafted tone-on-tone embroideries enhance the look further with tonal layering, bejewelled buttons, and ornate surface metallic work turning each ensemble very unique,” the designer adds. 

Established in 2016, Arjun Kilachand’s label is known for its experiments with embroidery techniques and garments flaunting funky cuts. Arjun feels that since the pandemic, men have become more conscious and practical and prefer minimal, versatile, and functional outfits that one can wear on diverse occasions. “When it comes to ethnic wear, it is all about designs and cuts. Keeping it simple yet elegant and versatile definitely attracts the new generation of men. This wedding-festive season, it is all about vibrant colours—such as orange and lime green—and trendy embroidered kurtas,” Arjun explains. 

Currently, Arjun is working on a completely Western collection, which will have outfits ranging from classic Western suits, red-carpet tuxedos, and embroidered jackets—all these will complement their range of Indian outfits. “We want to turn our store into a one-stop shop for all men. We have also recently launched our custom-made footwear collection to complement both ethnic and Western attires,” he concludes. 

