Girl killed, 9 injured as roof of building collapses in Delhi 

Published: 09th October 2022 11:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2022 11:53 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A four-year-old girl died and nine others were injured after the roof of a two-storeyed building collapsed here on Sunday evening, police said.

The incident took place in Farash Khana in central Delhi's Lahori Gate area.

Efforts were on locate and rescue those who could be trapped under the debris, officials said, adding that incessant rains hampered the rescue operation.

The deceased has been identified as Khushi.

The injured -- identified as Amara (45), Nilofar (50), Mohd Imran (40), Sankar Begum (60), Sukhbir (34), Ankit (28), Ashok (40), Sayaid Jishan (30) and Vipin (30) -- were undergoing treatment at the Lok Nayak Hospital, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said a four-year-old girl lost her life.

Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services, said a call was received about a roof collapse in the Lahori Gate area around 7.30 pm.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Along with Delhi Police and fire department, personnel of the NDRF and other government agencies were also at the spot, officials said.

