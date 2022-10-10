88 scholars to compile report on Indian civilisation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Eighty-eight national and international scholars have come together to bring out a report on the civilisation and history of India in the last 12,000 years. The launch of the report by the group, led by cultural activist and literary critic Ganesh Devy, was announced at the India International Centre here on Sunday.

With 100 sections on a vast spectrum of subjects, including genetics, archaeology, anthropology, linguistics and philosophy, the report aims to present a “scientific view of history” as opposed to the Centre’s similar project started in 2020.

In September 2020, the government set up a committee to study “the origin and evolution of Indian culture dating back to around 12,000 years ago”.The government committee had come under fire at the time for not having any south Indian, Northeast Indian, members of religious minorities, Dalits and women.

The genesis of the collective report, Devy said, lies in “the contestation between the scientific view of history and the ideologically charged attempts to distort and twist history of South Asia unfolding before us in recent years”.

“It is designed to provide a comprehensive picture of the population movements, the emergence of social and political organisations, development of philosophies and metaphysics, the diversity of languages and expression, major social movements, impact of colonialism on Indian ideas and culture, the long freedom struggle and the making of India since Independence,” Devy said.

The report covers a large temporal span, beginning with the arrival of the Homo sapiens and ending with the onset of the third millennium in the year 2000.

