Give Rs 1 crore to kin of stabbing victim: Vishva Hindu Parishad

According to the police, Manish was stabbed to death by a group of men in full public view in northeast Delhi’s Sunder Nagri area on October 1.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Vishva Hindu Parishad held a protest meeting here on Sunday and demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore for the kin of a 21-year-old man who was stabbed to death by a group of men recently in northeast Delhi.

According to a statement released by VHP’s Delhi unit president Kapil Khanna, the RSS affiliate submitted a six-point memorandum to LG VK Saxena, demanding security and a job for a member of the victim’s family.

According to the police, Manish was stabbed to death by a group of men in full public view in northeast Delhi’s Sunder Nagri area on October 1. The police arrested three people the next day and said Manish was killed following an old rivalry with the accused that arose out of a past criminal case.

A year ago, Manish had got an FIR registered against them and two of them were arrested and sent to jail, a senior police officer had said.

