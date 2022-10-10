Home Cities Delhi

MCD levying unjustified conversion charge: AAP

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak told reporters earlier in the day that this is an attempt by the BJP to “extort” money from businessmen.  

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Sunday alleged that the BJP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi has sent notices to shopkeepers in the city’s industrial areas asking them to pay an “unjustified” conversion charge, failing which their establishments will be sealed and penalties imposed.

The civic body shot back and rejected the charge, saying “wrong information” is being spread on conversion charges for industrial plots. AAP leader Durgesh Pathak told reporters earlier in the day that this is an attempt by the BJP to “extort” money from businessmen.  

“Thousands of such notices have been sent to businessmen across Delhi demanding payment of conversion charge which ranges from Rs 1-5 crore,” he said and showed a copy of a notice served by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on the owner of a furniture shop.

For the past one week, BJP leaders and “their officers (MCD officials)” are threatening businessmen with sealing of shops and penalties if they do not pay conversion charge, the MLA from Rajendra Nagar alleged.

A senior MCD official rejected the allegation and said, “municipal corporation does not work at the behest of any political party but as per the laid down law and rules of public administration.” 

