Money laundering case: SC to hear on Tuesday Satyendar Jain's plea against Delhi HC order   

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list the petition filed by Delhi Health Minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain against the Delhi High Court’s order of dismissing his plea against the lower court’s order to transfer the money laundering case from Special Judge Geetanjali Goel to Special Judge Vikas Dhull.

Jain was arrested by ED in a money

laundering case based on an FIR lodged

in 2017 under the Prevention of

Corruption Act by the Central Bureau of

Investigation

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the matter before Chief Justice of India UU Lalit for urgent listing on Tuesday.

Jain has challenged the October 1 order passed by Justice Yogesh Khanna wherein the judge had said that the principal district and sessions judge had duly considered all the facts while transferring the case which is being probed by Enforcement Directorate and it could not be held that the decision suffered from any illegality.

The Enforcement Directorate had raised apprehensions of bias against the judge.

The court had also said that the apprehensions raised by the agency were not at a “belated stage” and “facts show that the department did not merely harbour such apprehension but rather acted upon it by rushing to this court (at an earlier occasion), hence it cannot be said to be flimsy or not reasonable.”

Jain was arrested by Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case based on an FIR lodged in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the AAP leader.

Earlier, the SC had directed the principal and district sessions judge to hear and dispose of ED’s application seeking a transfer of bail hearing in a money laundering case against Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on September 22. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha observed that in matters where the liberty of the accused is implicated an application for transfer of case must be considered expeditiously and without delay.

