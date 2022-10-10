Sewer deaths: Owner of Delhi firm arrested

NEW DELHI: The Faridabad police arrested the owner and a supervisor of a Delhi-based firm after four sanitation workers died while cleaning the underground sewer of a private hospital here.
According to the police, the arrested were identified as Munesh, the owner of Santushti Allied Services, and Satish, a supervisor of the company.
The duo, residents of Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar, were arrested Saturday and on Sunday was remanded in three-day police custody by a magistrate.
“We have nabbed the duo. The probe is on and other accused will be nabbed soon,” said Mohinder Verma, ACP Central, Faridabad.