Sewer deaths: Owner of Delhi firm arrested

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Faridabad police arrested the owner and a supervisor of a Delhi-based firm after four sanitation workers died while cleaning the underground sewer of a private hospital here.

According to the police, the arrested were identified as Munesh, the owner of Santushti Allied Services, and Satish, a supervisor of the company.

The duo, residents of Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar, were arrested Saturday and on Sunday was remanded in three-day police custody by a magistrate.

“We have nabbed the duo. The probe is on and other accused will be nabbed soon,” said Mohinder Verma, ACP Central, Faridabad.

