AIIMS: New patient referral policy on the cards

According to the officials, the institute is deliberating on developing a mechanism for the referral of stable patients from the AIIMS’ emergency to 20 hospitals in its vicinity.

Published: 11th October 2022 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A new patient referral policy is on the cards at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the capital to address the overwhelming number of patients arriving at its emergency ward.

A meeting between the 20 hospitals may also happen very soon to push forward the idea, the officials added. According to them, the move is aimed at cutting down on the long queue of patients waiting outside AIIMS’ emergency for admission due to the shortage of beds in the ward.

A meeting was held recently for this between the institute’s director, Dr M Srinivas and the head and faculty of the emergency department. “The faculty of emergency medicine informed the director that one of the major reasons for patients waiting outside the emergency is the lack of admission beds for already screened and triaged patients,” a senior official said. 

It was further informed that there are around 20 hospitals around AIIMS where relatively stable patients (yellow triaged patients) can be referred to. It was decided that Dr Srinivas will hold a meeting with Medical Superintendents (MS) of all nearby hospitals for the same,” a senior official said.

“Meanwhile, the director acknowledged the lack of admission beds in the emergency.  A patient referral policy is also on the cards between AIIMS and other government hospitals,” he added. Meanwhile, a decision was taken in the meeting to scale up the human resources in the emergency ward. 
The institute director assured us that if need be, new sanctions may also be sought from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

It was thought that the emergency department urged additional human resources to improve the function of the department.

“The department will submit a consolidated proposal for the requirement of additional human resources to the director. “He (Srinivas) assured us that this would be looked into in due course and that, if necessary, new sanctions would be sought from the government,” the official said.

“However, the department head was told that in the interim, the existing human resources needed to put in their best to ensure optimal services,” the official said.

Premier institute to rope in 20 hospitals soon
India Matters
