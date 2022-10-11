Home Cities Delhi

CM Arvind Kejriwal flags off 50 low-floor CNG buses

According to transport department officials, this is the first time motorcycles have been inducted in the enforcement team. This will ensure enforcement teams can enter narrow lanes where cars cannot.

Published: 11th October 2022 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday flagged off 50 low-floor CNG-powered cluster buses and said they will improve connectivity to the rural belts of the national capital.

He also flagged off 30 Innova cars and 36 motorbikes for the enforcement wing of the Transport Department.

"These vehicles will be involved in enforcing lane discipline. From April, we started the lane discipline drive," he said at the event.

According to transport department officials, this is the first time motorcycles have been inducted in the enforcement team. This will ensure enforcement teams can enter narrow lanes where cars cannot.

Kejriwal said there will be 1,800 electric buses on the roads of Delhi by 2023, while 80 per cent of the city's fleet will be electric by 2025.

The government has floated a tender for 1,500 electric buses, and by November next year, 1,800 such buses will be playing on Delhi roads, he said.

"We have inducted 50 new low-floor CNG (air-conditioned) buses. From many years, people faced inconvenience since there were no buses. But in the last two-three years, electric, CNG, cluster buses have been inducted," he added. The new buses will be kept at the new Bawana bus depot.

"This will help rural connectivity. There are already 360 cluster bus routes. There will be six new routes for these buses that will serve rural areas," he said.

Later, in a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, "Today 50 new CNG buses and 66 new vehicles for road safety and bus lane enforcement were flagged off from the Rajghat depot.

As many as 7,320 buses are on the roads of Delhi now, the highest-ever. By 2025, more than 10,000 buses will be in service of the people of Delhi, 80 per cent them will be electric buses."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CM Kejriwal CNG buses Low floor CNG Buses rural connectivity
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp