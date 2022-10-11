Delhi: Four Jamtara-based cyber fraudsters busted in capital 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Four cyber criminals, all from Jamtara in Jharkhand, were arrested by the Delhi Police for duping people in the name of providing customer support services and then later wiping out money from their bank accounts, an official said on Monday.

Notably — Jamtara — has earned the nickname of the phishing capital of India after umpteen incidents of cyber fraud across the country were reported with this small town being the centre point of all the cases. The four accused have been identified as Azharuddin Ansari (30), Murshed Ansari (32), Asfak Ansari (22) and Asgar Ansari (25).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said a complaint was received in the Cyber Police Station of North-East District, alleging that the complainant had ordered medicines online which were to be delivered through the private courier service firm DTDC.

“On delay of delivery, he googled helpline/customer care numbers of DTDC Courier Service but landed to the fraudsters who trapped him, asked to download quick support application on mobile (i.e a screen sharing application) and cheated him of Rs 2,40,000,” the DCP said.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under sections 419, 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and began probing the incident. During the course of the investigation, it surfaced that the cheated amount of Rs 2.4 lakh was transferred to five different bank accounts. One of the transactions of Rs 40,000 landed in the bank account of Siraj Ansari, a resident of Dhanbad, Jharkhand.

On the analysis of linked mobile numbers and CCTV footage of ATM booths from where cash was withdrawn, a raid was conducted at Dhanbad and a person namely Azharuddin Ansari was arrested. During interrogation, he confessed to his crime and revealed the names of his associates. Accordingly, a raid was conducted and his other associate namely Murshed Ansari was arrested on September 16, Asfak Ansari on September 30 and Asgar Ansari on October 6.

During sustained interrogation, they disclosed that in the name of Customer Support Services they used to ask people to download quick support applications and thus get access to their mobile phones and connected bank accounts. This way they used to cheat innocent people of their money and further transfer the cheated money to different bank accounts.

