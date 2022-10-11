Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Four Jamtara-based cyber fraudsters busted in capital 

The four accused have been identified as Azharuddin Ansari (30), Murshed Ansari (32), Asfak Ansari (22) and Asgar Ansari (25).

Published: 11th October 2022 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

cyber criminal

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Four cyber criminals, all from Jamtara in Jharkhand, were arrested by the Delhi Police for duping people in the name of providing customer support services and then later wiping out money from their bank accounts, an official said on Monday.

Notably — Jamtara — has earned the nickname of the phishing capital of India after umpteen incidents of cyber fraud across the country were reported with this small town being the centre point of all the cases. The four accused have been identified as Azharuddin Ansari (30), Murshed Ansari (32), Asfak Ansari (22) and Asgar Ansari (25).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said a complaint was received in the Cyber Police Station of North-East District, alleging that the complainant had ordered medicines online which were to be delivered through the private courier service firm DTDC.

“On delay of delivery, he googled helpline/customer care numbers of DTDC Courier Service but landed to the fraudsters who trapped him, asked to download quick support application on mobile (i.e a screen sharing application) and cheated him of Rs 2,40,000,” the DCP said.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under sections 419, 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and began probing the incident. During the course of the investigation, it surfaced that the cheated amount of Rs 2.4 lakh was transferred to five different bank accounts. One of the transactions of Rs 40,000 landed in the bank account of Siraj Ansari, a resident of Dhanbad, Jharkhand.

On the analysis of linked mobile numbers and CCTV footage of ATM booths from where cash was withdrawn, a raid was conducted at Dhanbad and a person namely Azharuddin Ansari was arrested. During interrogation, he confessed to his crime and revealed the names of his associates. Accordingly, a raid was conducted and his other associate namely Murshed Ansari was arrested on September 16, Asfak Ansari on September 30 and Asgar Ansari on October 6.

During sustained interrogation, they disclosed that in the name of Customer Support Services they used to ask people to download quick support applications and thus get access to their mobile phones and connected bank accounts. This way they used to cheat innocent people of their money and further transfer the cheated money to different bank accounts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jamtara cyber criminal Delhi Police
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp