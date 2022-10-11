Delhi: Investor-turned-fraudster held from Mumbai for cheating totalling crores

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A share market operator-turned-fraudster, who cheated people of crores of rupees on the pretext of giving them profit in the share market, was arrested from Mumbai, a senior Delhi Police official said Monday.

The accused, identified as Amit Anandilal Thanvi (42), a resident of Jodhpur in Rajasthan, used to work as an operator in the share market in Jodhpur and got involved in this cheating and fraud.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that the complainant, his family members and relatives were introduced to the accused Manish Bohra and his accomplice Kapil Bohra (son of Manish Bohra), Ramesh Bohra, Lalit Changani, Amit Thanvi and Fateh Raj among others by a priest at Khatushyam Ji Temple, Rajasthan, who were involved in the business of share market.

“They assured the victims that if they invested money in the share market through them in various reputed companies, they would get huge returns. On their assurances, the complainant and his family members invested around Rs. 3.32 crore,” said Yadav.

On enquiry, the complainant came to know that no amount has been invested in any company. The entire money has been misappropriated through various bank accounts of their family members, relatives and others. Accordingly, after a preliminary enquiry, the Economic Offence Wing of the Delhi Police registered a case under sections 406, 420 and 120B of the IPC and began probing the matter.

During the investigation, facts revealed that the accused persons had collected the money from victims through banking channels as well as cash payments, which were diverted into the bank accounts of their family members and relatives thereby misappropriating the invested money.

“The accused Amit Anandilal Thanvi did not join the investigation despite receiving repeated notices and so a non-bailable warrant was obtained against him from a court,” said the special CP. The accused was nabbed from Mumbai and taken into police custody on October 4.

