Delhi University admissions: First list to be out on Oct 18 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The first list for the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) will be announced on October 18 at 5:00 pm, Delhi University announced on Monday. According to the university’s notice, the first list will be announced on Tuesday, October 18.

The student will be provided time from 10:00 am, October 19 to October 21 to 5:00 pm to accept the allocated seats. The college will simultaneously verify and approve the online applications from October 19 to October 22. The deadline to pay the online admission fee for the candidates will be October 24 before 5:00 pm.

The university has in the meantime extended the deadline for selecting preferences by two days, and phase I and phase II of the CSAS are now open to candidates until October 12. The system will automatically lock the preferences the candidate saved up until 4:59 PM on Wednesday, October 12, and they will be considered final for the purpose of allocating candidates, according to the press release.

In a new addition to the admission process this year, the university will release a ‘simulated list’ through which the candidates will be able to assess their probabilities of securing admission. The second seat allocation list will be declared on October 25 and the third list on November 4, said the university in its notice.

The whole admission process for undergraduate admission in the university will conclude on November 26.

